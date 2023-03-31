Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

“That’s It. I’m Out.” Oleksandr Usyk’s Manager On Why Tyson Fury Fight Fell Through

Posted on 03/31/2023

By: Sean Crose

“What really killed the deal,” Oleksandr Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, said on the In This Corner podcast, “(was) when Fury’s people came back and said: ‘We’re going to include the rematch, but if Usyk wins were going to go in that direction and then we’re going to split 50/50.'” Klimas was referring to the details of a potential rematch that derailed the much hoped for undisputed heavyweight title fight between WBA, IBF, and WBO champion Usyk and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“Now were doing 70/30,” Klimas explained, “but if Usyk wins, and Usyk has all four belts, we’re going to do 50/50, and if Usyk loses we’re going to do 80/20.” In other words, Usyk would take 30 percent of the profits of a fight with Fury while Fury would take 70%. Then, if Usyk won and there was a rematch, the profits would be split 50/50. But if Fury were to win and there was a rematch, the profits would be split in Fury’s favor, 80% to 20%. It was an offer that proved to be too much for Team Usyk (at least according to Klimas).

After agreeing to a 70/30 split for the first fight, Usyk was finished with being offered the short end of the stick. “I told all negotiators: This is going to be a deal breaker'” said Klimas. ‘”You put a saddle on Usyk, and you think he accepted 30/70, so he’s going to take everything that you throw in to him.” Klimas claimed he told Team Fury they were on thin ice. “I said: “‘You’re going to break a deal. It’s  a deal breaker right now.” Team Fury asked Klimas to pass the offer along to Usyk regardless.

“When Ksyk heard about that,” Klimas continued, “he said: That’s it. I’m out,’ and he says: “And I am out for sure, seriously. I can’t take that no more. This is too much, too insult(ing). I don’t want to hear it. I’m packing my stuff. I’m going back home to my family. I am leaving.” As Klimas tells it, Team Fury didn’t believe Usyk was seriously walking away from the deal. “Nobody believed me,” said Klimas. “I said: ‘No, you’re not getting what I’m saying. The deal is out.”

And indeed it was.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo Alvarez Open To Fighting David Benavidez: "He’s A Good Fighter, But I’m A Great Fighter"
March 29th
"He's Ducking Usyk." Tim Bradley Blames Tyson Fury For Oleksandr Usyk Fight Falling Through
March 27th
"That's It. I'm Out." Oleksandr Usyk's Manager On Why Tyson Fury Fight Fell Through
March 31st
Vasyl Lomachenko On Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia: "I Think Davis Will Win. He’s More Aggressive."
March 30th
David Benavidez Says He'll "Break Caleb Plant's F-----g Jaw" On Saturday Night
March 24th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend