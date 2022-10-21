Terence Crawford Reportedly Signed To Face David Avanesyan On December 10th

By: Sean Crose

It’s the fight everyone wants to see – Terence Crawford versus fellow welterweight titlist Errol Spence Jr. The long gestating battle was hoped to become a reality to be in late 2022. Yet, unfortunately for fans, it looks like the fight is once again not happening – at least not this year. Instead, Crawford has reportedly told ESPN that he’s signed to fight David Avanesyan next. The Crawford-Avanesyan battle is said to be going down December 10th in Crawford’s home town of Omaha, Nebraska. Reportedly, the fight will be the main event of a pay per view card. Crawford’s WBO welterweight title will be at stake.

All of this comes on the heels of drama emerging from talks between team Crawford and team Spence regarding a potential battle that some now feel is approaching, or perhaps has even past, it’s sell by date. “I was really looking forward to the Errol Spence fight.” ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports Crawford as saying. “I started communicating with Al Haymon and PBC back in June. And unfortunately, they represent a fighter in Errol Spence who didn’t want the fight as bad as I did.” Crawford added that he’s done all he can to make a fight with Spence happen.

“They’ve been dragging their ass for months,” he said. “Spence was nowhere to be found while I was trying to make the deal…I explained to Al Haymon and Errol that I was going to fight before the end of the year.” WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight titlist Spence, of course, has his own take on the matter. “I could’ve fought in November,” the Texan posted on social media Thursday. Spence then added: “Been fighting at this weight for over a decade this shit ain’t easy or fun.” There is a growing sentiment among boxing’s fan base that the prolonged leadup to a Crawford-Spence fight is starting to resemble the seemingly endless lead up to 2015’s Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao match which, although it earned a fortune, arguably happened years later than it should have – years being akin to ions in the sport of boxing.

Still, although he may not have the stellar resume of Spence, the 29-3-1 Avanesyan certainly can’t be considered a joke. He’s a contender and a powerful one, too. “David Avanesyan is a very tough task,” Crawford reportedly said. “He’s knocked out his last six opponents and this guy is dangerous. Once I’m successful against Avanesyan, my plan is still the same: Whoop Errol Spence’s ass.” A Crawford-Spence clash is now said to be in the works for February of next year.