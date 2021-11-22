Listen Now:  
Terence Crawford Ready To Leave Top Rank

Posted on 11/22/2021

By: Sean Crose

“I’m pretty sure my decision is made already,” WBO Terence Crawford told the media after his brilliant victory over Shawn Porter this past weekend in Las Vegas. “Bob couldn’t secure me the Spence fight when I was with him. So how are you going to secure me the Spence fight when I’m not with him? I’m moving forward with my career right now and I wish everybody the best.” The “Bob” in question is, of course, long time Top Rank Promotions honcho Bob Arum. It’s worth noting that Arum was next to Crawford when Crawford made it clear he was probably moving on.

In truth, the undefeated Crawford has a ton of options to choose from now that his contract with Top Rank has apparently run it’s course. Al Haymon’s Premiere Boxing Champions would be a logical destination for the fighter known as “Bud,” as arch rival Errol Spence fights under the PBC banner. There’s also Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Hearn would no doubt love nothing more than to take Crawford under his wing. And then, of course, there’s Floyd Mayweather, who has made it clear he’d be happy to have Crawford fighting under his Mayweather Promotions’ banner (it should be added here that Mayweather has had a very good relationship with Haymon).

As has been noted, Crawford is a brilliant fighter, but not a showman. Tyson Fury, Adrien Broner, Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia and others all do a wonderful job at self promotion. Crawford more fits the classic mold of the strong, silent type. He’s polite, and relaxed by nature, but he’s a man whose willing to let his fists do the talking. That’s an admirable trait, but one not entirely in line with contemporary tastes. Then again, a fight with the likes of Spence may well sell itself (“may” being the operative word).

It’s clear that, at 34 years of age, Crawford still has time to make even more of an impact than he already has on the fight game. He’s well beyond being an up and comer, but at this moment, he’s essentially the biggest name in the glamor division that is welterweight. Spence may be more or less on an equal footing talent wise, but it’s Crawford’s moment in the sun. He wants to make his decisions wisely. “We’re going to go to the drawing board and see what’s best for Terence Crawford,” he said.

