Terence Crawford Knocks Out David Avanesyan In Six

By: Sean Crose

It was a short, straight right that did it. In a flash, David Avanesyan found himself down and out in Omaha. Such things are apt to happen when one faces the likes of undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Although the fight hadn’t been a blow out, the tough and game Ananesyan wasn’t able to get past the sixth round. At least the fighter had his moments. Crawford, after all, is an extraordinarily difficult opponent to defeat, a fact evidenced by the man’s perfect record.

Yet there was no doubt Avanesyan did, in fact, come to win on Saturday. He had a good opening round and was able to land well during the proceedings. Crawford, however, is a patient man, one who doesn’t lose his cool. Instead he simultaneously applies pressure while figuring out a way to take his man out. In a sense, Saturday night saw a classic Crawford performance, with the Omaha native going about his craft until things came to a boil and he was able to knock his man out.

Although many wanted Crawford to face off against fellow welterweight titlist Errol Spence, negotiations between the two camps fell through, leading Crawford to strike a deal with BLK prime, which presented Saturday’s fight as a pay per view event.