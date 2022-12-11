Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Terence Crawford Knocks Out David Avanesyan In Six

Posted on 12/11/2022

By: Sean Crose

It was a short, straight right that did it. In a flash, David Avanesyan found himself down and out in Omaha. Such things are apt to happen when one faces the likes of undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Although the fight hadn’t been a blow out, the tough and game Ananesyan wasn’t able to get past the sixth round. At least the fighter had his moments. Crawford, after all, is an extraordinarily difficult opponent to defeat, a fact evidenced by the man’s perfect record.

Yet there was no doubt Avanesyan did, in fact, come to win on Saturday. He had a good opening round and was able to land well during the proceedings. Crawford, however, is a patient man, one who doesn’t lose his cool. Instead he simultaneously applies pressure while figuring out a way to take his man out. In a sense, Saturday night saw a classic Crawford performance, with the Omaha native going about his craft until things came to a boil and he was able to knock his man out.

Although many wanted Crawford to face off against fellow welterweight titlist Errol Spence, negotiations between the two camps fell through, leading Crawford to strike a deal with BLK prime, which presented Saturday’s fight as a pay per view event.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford Takes His Own Route
December 7th
Ebanie Bridges Stops Shannon O'Connell in Eight
December 10th
Josh Warrington Loses IBF Featherweight Title To Luis Alberto Lopez
December 10th
Chocolatito's Brilliant Second Act Comes To An End
December 5th
Gervonta Davis Says He's No Longer With Mayweather Promotions: "I’m Just Doing My Own Thing Now"
December 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend