Terence Crawford: “It’s Funny How All These Fighters Want To Fight Now.”

By: Sean Crose

“My my how the tables have turned,” undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford tweeted on Tuesday. “@DannySwift you @keithfthurmanjr will never and I mean never get a shot at the top dog and that’s me. Y’all hoe assess didn’t want no smoke when I wanted to fight member. Now y’all want to fight so bad go keep fighting each other like b4.”

Crawford, who recently dominated Errol Spence in a summer super fight, is clearly remembering a time when he essentially fought on the margins of the welterweight division. Crawford has never fought under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner that divisional notables Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman have fought under. That means it was possibly easier for PBC fighters to agree to fight one another than it was for someone outside to get a fight with a PBC fighter (though it must be said that Spence himself is a PBC fighter who was, and is, clearly willing to face Crawford).

Whether the assertion is true or not, or whether Crawford actually believes it or not, it’s clear the fighter called Bud feels like Garcia and Thurman wanted no part of him while he was still on the margins as the WBO welterweight champion. “It’s funny how all these fighters want to fight now,” he continued, “but back then all they could say was I haven’t fought nobody. Now they begging looking for a check. can’t make this up.” But Crawford wasn’t close to finished.

“All these fighters that was claiming to be they own bosses was hiding behind the term “call Al” (PBC boss Al Haymon). Now they talking like they can fight who ever they wan. Boy y’all some pawns go sit down.” For Crawford, the time to face him in the ring has come and gone. “Y’all created a whole term “he on the wrong side of the street”. When in boxing have you ever heard some sit like that till I moved up?” He’s on top of the world right now, but it’s clear Crawford felt alienated within the sport for quite some time.

“Did me dirty. Had all these people that don’t know anything about boxing all trying to discredit my accomplishments. He haven’t fought nobody. Lies. But not one wanted to be that so called somebody tho,” he continued. “They say the cream always rise to the top and it looks like I’m the last man standing. I know y’all mad about it but its not my plan this is Gods plan.” Having just defeated Spence several weeks ago, Crawford has yet to declare who he will fight next.