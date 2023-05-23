Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Reportedly Set For July 29th

By: Sean Crose

ESPN is reporting that the long awaited undisputed welterweight title match between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence has been set for July 29th. With that being said, it must be made clear that the bout has yet to be signed, which means the match still isn’t official. ESPN, however, isn’t known to jump at the most recent rumors in the sport. What this all means, then, is that the bout is very close to being officially announced. This is good news, to be sure. With both fighters moving away from the primes, it’s pretty much now or never if the fight is to become a reality.

Crawford currently holds the WBO welterweight title while Spence holds the WBA, IBF and WBC welterweight belts. The two have been circling each other for years now, too many years. Fans, of course, have impatiently waited for these men to fight in order to see who the king of the welterweight division truly is. The maddening politics of contemporary boxing, however, have kept the bout from becoming a reality. Fortunately it appears that both men want the fight enough to see the negotiations through to completion.