Terell Bostic Earns A Decision Win Over Clay Burns

Posted on 02/23/2023

By: Sean Crose

The 7-1 Lightweight Terell Jeremy Bostic was one half of Boxing Insider’s Fight Night co-main event on Thursday. His opponent in the scheduled six round lightweight affair was the 10-16-2 Clay Burns. Somewhat surprisingly, Burns came out aggressively in the first and continued to be aggressive in the second. Bostic, however, was determined to keep it a boxing match rather than have it turn into a street fight. The strategy was proven effective when Burns was sent down by a Bostic uppercut in the third. Burns was able to get up, though, looking no worse for wear.

Burns bulled forward in the fourth, while Bostic decided to keep his distance. Bostic prodded with his jab and stayed on the back foot in the fifth. Burns, on the other hand, looked for opportunities to pounce on his opponent. The sixth and final round saw Burns being extremely game while Bostic employed his superior skill set in order to control the tempo. It was a fun fight, but there was no doubt that Bostic was going to get the unanimous decision win. Even Burns clapped for the victor after the scores were read.

“He was tough, but I went in there and got the job done,” said Bostic in the post fight interview. “The next fight I’m going to be sharp – way sharper than this.”

