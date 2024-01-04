Teofimo Lopez To Fight Jamaine Ortiz February 8th

By: Sean Crose

WBO junior welterweight titlist Teofimo Lopez will be defending his belt against Jamaine Ortiz on February 8th in Las Vegas. Rising lightweight Keyshawn Davis will also be on the ESPN broadcast card this Super Bowl weekend, squaring off against Jose Pedraza in a scheduled 10 rounder. “Teofimo Lopez is among the best fighters in the world and always wants to fight the best available opponent. Jamaine Ortiz is a supreme talent who fits the bill,” Top Rank honcho Bob Arum says. “I believe Keyshawn Davis is a future world champion, but you can never count out a skilled two-weight world champion like Jose Pedraza. What a fantastic doubleheader for the fans watching on ESPN and at Michelob ULTRA Arena.”

Lopez, who was last spotted besting Josh Taylor last spring, will be defending his title for the first time. “February 8 at Mandalay Bay, ‘The Takeover’ will entertain inside that squared circle as only I can!,” Lopez says. “To the boxing fans around the world, I look to not only dominate and break down Jamaine Ortiz, but to do it in such a fashion that my division will be put on alert.“ The 19-1 Lopez is clearly looking to get back in the spotlight after having only five fights since his enormous win over Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020.

“Jamaine is tough,” Lopez admits. “I would know, because I faced him back in the amateur days in 2015 for the National Golden Gloves Championship. I’ll show the world that champions don’t flinch when faced with challenges. They rise and shine the brightest when the stakes are highest. This one is for all my people on the Takeover Express! Let’s show the world once again what real boxing looks like.” The 7-1-1 Ortiz , of course, is equally eager to prove himself in the scheduled 12 rounder. “This is the most important fight of my career,” he says. “It’s my first world title bout. I believe this fight will bring out the very best in me, and I’m looking forward to coming home as the new champion!”

Davis and Pedraza are also clearly willing to impress on the co-main February 8th. “I have all the respect in the world for Jose Pedraza and what he’s accomplished in the pro game,” Davis claims. “This is type of step up I need to get to the next level, and I know Pedraza will bring his A-game.” Former world titlist Pedraza on the other hand, is looking to regain ring glory. “Keyshawn Davis,” he says, “is going to experience what it’s like to face a two-division world champion.”