Teofimo Lopez Tests Positive For Covid 19 – George Kambosos Fight Moved To August

Posted on 06/15/2021

Triller has announced that lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez will not be fighting mandatory challenger George Kambosos on Saturday night as was scheduled, due to a positive Covid-19 test. The bout, which was set to go down in Miami, was supposed to be the headliner of a Triller pay per view card.

Fortunately for fight fans, the Lopez-Kambosos bout – as well as the rest of the card – is being rescheduled for the 14th of August. “We send our best to Teofimo and his family and hope they get well soon, and look forward to seeing this epic battle on August 14, 2021,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, Triller Fight Club co-founder.

The truth is that, provided Lopez recovers fully, this might not be entirely bad news for newbie to the game, Triller. For there’s a loaded boxing schedule for this Saturday, with names like Charlo and Inoue set to fight. A move to August might conceivably give the outlet more breathing room for sales, though Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence will be highlighting a pay per view event the very next week, and Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be having their third battle just a few weeks earlier.

Still, news like this is never good. Covid-19 has taken many lives over the past year and a half or so, and no one wants to see yet another person infected. Though there’s no report on Lopez’ condition as of press time, his youth and obvious good shape should certainly play to his advantage. Lopez, who won his title in truly impressive fashion against Vasyl Lomachenko in a highly rated and highly anticipated bout last year, has yet to make his first title defense. The 16-0 fighter has also been in the news lately for renewing his contract with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions just a few days ago.

This recent development will most likely push back plans for an autumn pay per view event for the lightweight champion.

