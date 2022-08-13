Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Teofimo Lopez Stops Pedro Campa In Seven

Posted on 08/13/2022

By: Sean Crose

Former WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titlist Teofimo Lopez returned to the ring on Saturday night – this time as a junior welterweight – to take on the little known Pedro Campa in a scheduled 10 rounder. The bout was the main event of a Top Rank card which was broadcast live by ESPN.

Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

The 16-1 Lopez started aggressively, but not as recklessly as he had in his last fight, which resulted in the loss of his lightweight titles to George Kambosos. The 34-1-1 Campa, on the other hand, was not afraid to press the action himself as the first round went on. The second round saw the 25 year old Lopez control the tempo while starting to land effectively on the 30 year old Campa. Lopez rocked his man in the third, as the former titlist began turning up the heat. Campa came forward bravely, showing he could – at least thus far – withstand Lopez’ power.

With that being said, Lopez continued to land and land well in the fourth. He also appeared relaxed, conserving his energy when the opportunity arose. A blistering Lopez combo ended the round. Campa fought quite aggressively in the fifth, but Lopez still appeared to be in control of the fight. Campa appeared to have his moments in the sixth. A sharp combo put Campa down early in the seventh.

The gutsy Campa got to his feet, and fought back gamely, but Tim Bradley of the ESPN broadcast team expressed concern for the fighter’s well being. By the final minute of the round, Lopez was beating his man senseless. Fortunately, the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Golovkin On Canelo's Loss To Bivol: " I’ve Always Known That It Was Possible, And Dmitri Bivol Just Showed Us That"
August 10th
Keith Thurman Weighs In On Danny Garcia's Public Discussion Of Depression And Anxiety
August 10th
Tyson Fury Calls Out Derek Chisora For Third Fight
August 8th
Canelo: "Crawford Is A Better Fighter" Than Spence
August 3rd
Full Card For Canelo - GGG Announced
August 4th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend