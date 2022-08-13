Teofimo Lopez Stops Pedro Campa In Seven

By: Sean Crose

Former WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titlist Teofimo Lopez returned to the ring on Saturday night – this time as a junior welterweight – to take on the little known Pedro Campa in a scheduled 10 rounder. The bout was the main event of a Top Rank card which was broadcast live by ESPN.

Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

The 16-1 Lopez started aggressively, but not as recklessly as he had in his last fight, which resulted in the loss of his lightweight titles to George Kambosos. The 34-1-1 Campa, on the other hand, was not afraid to press the action himself as the first round went on. The second round saw the 25 year old Lopez control the tempo while starting to land effectively on the 30 year old Campa. Lopez rocked his man in the third, as the former titlist began turning up the heat. Campa came forward bravely, showing he could – at least thus far – withstand Lopez’ power.

With that being said, Lopez continued to land and land well in the fourth. He also appeared relaxed, conserving his energy when the opportunity arose. A blistering Lopez combo ended the round. Campa fought quite aggressively in the fifth, but Lopez still appeared to be in control of the fight. Campa appeared to have his moments in the sixth. A sharp combo put Campa down early in the seventh.

The gutsy Campa got to his feet, and fought back gamely, but Tim Bradley of the ESPN broadcast team expressed concern for the fighter’s well being. By the final minute of the round, Lopez was beating his man senseless. Fortunately, the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.