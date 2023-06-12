Listen Now:  
Teofimo Lopez Says He’s Retired

Posted on 06/12/2023

By: Sean Crose

Just after an exceedingly impressive performance against Josh Taylor, WBO and lineal junior welterweight titlist Teofimo Lopez has announced his retirement. Whether the talented, eccentric Lopez will remain retired remains to be seen, but the announcement, which comes courtesy of Instagram, is nothing if not newsworthy. “What a relief!” he stated, alongside a picture of himself as a child alongside his father. “Retired at the Top. Thank you Boxing for the amazing life you’ve provided for myself and my entire loved ones.” Lopez also told This Just In of his plans on Monday. As things stand, the 25 year old Lopez holds a record of 20 wins against a single loss.

Image: Top Rank

One thing remains certain, Lopez clearly redeemed himself on Saturday night after having a tough few years for himself as a high level professional fighter. After surprising a lot of people a while back by winning numerous lightweight titles off the legendary Vasyl Lomachenko, Lopez proceeded to get knocked off his throne by George Kambosos in his very first defense. The Brooklynite subsequently moved up to junior welterweight, though he didn’t appear to be particularly effective in his new weight class. Until this past weekend at Madison Square Garden, that is.

Taylor, the defending WBO and lineal junior welterweight titlist, was expected by many to walk out of the ring victorious after facing Lopez on Saturday. He may have been facing Lopez in his home town, but Lopez, so the argument went, was too erratic, too preoccupied with personal matters, and frankly not all that hot a performer at junior welterweight. To argue Lopez proved the naysayers wrong would be an understatement. For Lopez not only defeated Taylor this past weekend, he took the previously undefeated Scotsman to school. Even Taylor himself admitted afterwards that he had no excuses.

After starting off well enough, the defending champion proved to be slower, less powerful and pretty much less skilled than his hungry challenger. Lopez hit his man clean over and over again. The reality is that Lopez not only defeated Taylor on Saturday night – he literally beat the man up. It was a wonder Taylor actually finished the 12th and final round on his feet. As things stand, Lopez can now stand to earn some good paydays against high profile opponents like fellow titlist Regis Prograis. Provided he remains retired, however, no one can argue that Lopez didn’t step away while at the top of his game.

