Teofimo Lopez: Lightweight Titlist…And Now Beer Spokesperson

By: Sean Crose

According to a Thursday press release, lightweight titlist Teofimo Lopez has now signed to be one of the faces of Bud Light’s “talent roster.” With a long awaited fight with George Kambosos right around the corner, the IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight champ is now discovering another – no doubt lucrative – line of income. “I am extremely excited to be the first boxer to join the Bud Light family and represent the brand alongside its other superstar athletes across various sports,” New York native Lopez claims. “Boxing is all about the support you have in your corner, and I am pumped to have Bud Light with me heading into my championship fight next week.”

The 16-0, twenty four year old Lopez took the world by storm last year when he bested pound for pound ranked lightweight king Vasyl Lomachenko. Lopez hasn’t been able to fight since then for all variety of reasons, but will finally face notable contender Kambosos on November 27th. It’s clear the marketing people behind Bud Light, which is owned (along with all Budweiser beers) by AB InBev, are confident Lopez will emerge victorious from his Madison Squared Garden battle with the 19-0 Kambosos. It’s also clear that Lopez’ colorful personality is leading to real success outside of the ring. As Thursday’s press release states, “Teofimo Lopez is adding another strong combination to his repertoire ahead of his title bout on November 27th, officially announcing his partnership with Bud Light.”