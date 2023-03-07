Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia To Hold Press Conferences This Week In New York And L.A.

By: Sean Crose

First and foremost, a venue has finally been settled upon for April’s Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia superfight. Indeed, the Davis-Garcia match will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the 22nd of that month. Unsurprisingly, the T-Mobile is essentially the premiere venue for major combat sporting events in the United States, though the MGM Grand still brings in a good number of big showdowns as well. The numerous forces behind Davis-Garcia, however, have decided on the newer, bigger T-Mobile Arena to be the home of this fight. Ticket information has yet to be provided.

On top of the fact that an exact location has finally been announced, Davis and Garcia will engage in two major city press conferences this week. The first will be held Tuesday afternoon in New York City at the Palladium Times Square. The second press conference will be held on Thursday afternoon at the Beverley Hilton in Los Angeles. Showtime Sports honcho Stephen Espinoza, whose network is presenting Davis-Garcia as a pay per view event, had previously argued there would be no press tour as both fighters were young and could essentially sell the fight online to their millions of social media followers. Although a two city press event may not constitute an entire press tour, it certainly indicates that the promotion will include more than just online salesmanship.

It will be interesting to see how the two fighters will interact when they appear on stage together. Neither one has been the main attraction of an event this big. Plus, we are living in an era that encourages fighters to misbehave in order to sell a fight. Suffice to say, Davis-Garcia is the biggest boxing match to hit the sport since at least the Fury-Wilder tribology and perhaps even far earlier than that.