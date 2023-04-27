Stylistic Surprise: Tsendbaatar Erdenebat Outboxes Edy Valencia

By: Sean Crose

Tsendbaatar Erdenebat, the undefeated Los Angeles – by way of Mongolia – junior lightweight put his undefeated 5-0 record on the line Thursday night when he faced the 20-9-6 Edy Valencia in a scheduled eight rounder. The fight was broadcast live on DAZN from Manhattan’s Sony Theater as part of a Broadway Boxing card. Erdenebat made it a point to flash sharp, crisp punches early on in the fight.

Both men were fast and sharp in the first several rounds, but Erdenebat seemed to have the edge thanks to excellent footwork. The man’s stick and move strategy was both fluid and impressive. By the middle rounds it became clear that Valencia would have to do something impressive to change the course of the fight. Indeed, the hard hitting Erdenebat seemed to be content simply outboxing his man in order to get in rounds and experience rather than pushing for his third knockout in a row.

As the rounds went on, Erdenebat continued to play Ali to Valencia’s Liston, moving about and generally making himself hard to land on. The truth was that Valencia was never able to truly catch and slow his man down significantly enough to carry the night (though he performed strongly in the last several rounds). Needless to say, Erdenebat earned a win from the judge’s scorecards.