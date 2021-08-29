Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Staff Predictions: Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley

Posted on 08/29/2021

By: Sean Crose

It’s almost the moment of truth, the moment the world will learn whether or not Tyron Woodley can give 3-0 rising star – or, at this point, just star – Jake Paul the first defeat of the social media celebrity’s burgeoning ring career. The truth is that Woodley, a former UFC star now just under forty, will be slipping through the ropes for the first time as a professional boxer tonight in Cleveland. He has, however, been under the tutelage of the one and only Floyd Mayweather, so there might be more tools in the guy’s toolkit than one expects. Still, most people seem to feel it’s the hard hitting Paul who will step out of the ring tonight victorious.

The team here at Boxing Insider have decided to weigh in on matters with some picks of our own.

Larry Goldberg – Founder/Publisher:

Jake Paul. He takes it seriously. His management knows how to pick fights. He’s training for real. Don’t sleep on this kid. Will leave tonight one of the biggest and most hated men in sports.

Hans Themistode – Editor/Writer:

Paul is 24 and been training in boxing for a few years. Woodley is 39, and it’s his pro debut. Woodley also has to try and forget about his old MMA striking while learning something relatively new in boxing. Woodley has lost four straight in MMA and is a wrestler more than a striker.

Hector FrancoStaff Writer:

Man I am not sure. This is Paul’s fourth pro fight and all four have been against people making their pro debut. Woodley may be at a disadvantage with size and lost his last four MMA fights but has a strong wrestling background. At 39, Paul may be the perfect opponent to make his boxing debut against. I’m going with Woodley.

Sean Crose – Senior Writer:

I’ve got nothing but respect for MMA, but admittedly I know far more about boxing. With that in mind, I’ve been aware of Woodley and the talent he’s brought to his sport for years. I’m also comfortable enough in my MMA knowledge to know you simply don’t succeed at the level Woodley has in the UFC without performing at the highest levels of the sport. Yet Paul fights very well for a boxer who is essentially just starting off. The young man also knows how to employ powerful punching effectively. I like Woodley – but I have to go with Paul here.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr.: “It's Freaking Manny Pacquiao, I Drop Out Of A Fight With Him Two Weeks Before? That Don't Make Sense”
August 26th
Manny Pacquiao: "In My Entire Career, Ugas Was One Of The Easiest Opponents"
August 25th
Oscar De La Hoya No Longer Interested In Canelo Alvarez: “I Changed My Mind, I’d Rather Call Out Floyd Mayweather Or Felix Trinidad”
August 25th
Terence Crawford: “Looks Like Errol Spence Jr. Gone Need Me After All”
August 23rd
Deontay Wilder Trainer Malik Scott: "Deontay Will Knock Fury Out Inside Of Five Rounds"
August 27th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend