Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Social Media Star KSI Knocks Out Two Opponents In One Day

Posted on 08/27/2022

By: Sean Crose

Some fighters want to be seen as the next Mohammad Ali. Others want to be viewed as the next Jake Paul. It seems that British social media star KSI is looking to compete with social media star turned boxer Paul as the sport of boxing’s top novelty act. For Saturday in London, the 2-6 Luis Alcaraz Pineda played Jess Willard to KSI’s Jack Dempsey by simply getting battered by the internet celebrity in front of a pay per view audience. After getting dropped 7 times in 3 rounds the referee fortunately put Pineda’s performance out of its memory.

Of course Pineda was only KSI’s second fight of the day. Playing George Foreman, the 29 year old Brit also took on a hip hopper named Swarmz. Needless to say, Swarmz, a novice boxer who reportedly lost quite a bit of weight for the event, should probably never enter a fight ring again. KSI wiped the floor with him in two, successfully knocking out a last minute replacement opponent who didn’t stand a chance.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jake Paul: Opponent Signed For October Throwdown
August 24th
Tyson Fury's Latest: There's Only 7 Days "To Come Up With The Money" For Oleksandr Usyk Fight
August 24th
James Toney: "Errol Spence Can't Beat Terence Crawford"
August 27th
Officials Chosen For Canelo-Golovkin 3
August 26th
Naoya Inoue Reportedly Set To Face Paul Butler In December For Undisputed Bantamweight Championship
August 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend