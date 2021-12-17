Skye Nicolson Signs On With Matchroom Boxing

By: Sean Crose

Per a Matchroom Press release: “Australian amateur star Skye Nicolson has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make her highly anticipated professional debut at Featherweight in 2022.” At 26 years of age, Nicolson is a former Olympian and is known as a women’s boxing pioneer in her homeland. The fact that she has gone and signed on with Hearn and Matchroom is indicative of the state of a now lively women’s professional boxing scene. “Nicolson,” the press release states, “narrowly missed out on becoming Australia’s first female boxing medalist since the 1988 Olympics when she lost to Great Britain’s Karriss Artingstall (in Tokyo) after three tightly contested rounds in July.”

The Matchroom signing is nothing but good news for Nicolson. “It’s a dream come true to be signing with the biggest and best promotional company in the world,” the fighter said. “I can’t wait to make big waves and show the world what I can do. I’m about to put Australian women’s boxing on notice. I have built an incredible team around me and have all the faith in the world that my career is being guided by the best and I can’t thank STN and Matchroom enough.”

Hearn, too, is excited about his newest fighter. “I’m delighted to welcome Skye to the Matchroom Boxing team as we continue our expansion into Australia,” he said. “Skye is a special talent who turns professional at the perfect time and we look forward to boxing her all around the world to grow her profile and develop her as a fighter as she chases World Titles and Undisputed Championships.” Known as a “slick southpaw,” Nicolson is managed by STN Sports. ” “Skye is a rare talent inside and outside the ring,” said the companie’s honcho Paul Ready. “She has a fan-friendly slick southpaw style and has the ability to be a global superstar. You will see her wow fans in the U.K, USA & most importantly built back home in Australia.”

With names such as Clarissa Shields, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano dotting the horizon, women’s boxing is as energetic as it has been in some time. Indeed, women’s boxing is drawing in more and more of the traditional male fanbase as premiere women’s matches now stand as main events or co-main events on major cards. Should Nicolson impress in her pro debut and beyond, she will find herself gaining fans and attention well beyond the land down under.

