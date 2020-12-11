Showtime Weekend Preview: Chris Colbert-Jaime Arboleda, Richardson Hitchins-Argenis Mendez, Ronald Ellis-Matt Korobov

By: Sean Crose

Rising junior lightweight Chris Colbert will be appearing on Showtime’s Saturday night card, which will be broadcast live from Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. The 14-0 Brooklyn native will be squaring off against the 16-1 Jaime Arboleda in a scheduled 12 round affair. At stake will be the WBA Interim Super Featherweight Championship, which Colbert is currently in possession of. Colbert was last in the ring way back in January when he bested Jezzrel Corrales by unanimous decision. Arboleda was last in action last February, when he topped Jayson Velez by split decision. This might prove to be a boxer-puncher matchup, as Arboleda has knocked out 13 of his opponents, while Colbert is more apt to win on the cards, as is evidenced by his five knockouts in fourteen fights.

The 17-1-2 middleweight Ronald Ellis will also be on the card, squaring off against the 28-3-1 veteran Matvey Korobov in a scheduled 12 round affair. Ellis was last in the ring over a year ago when he bested Immanuwel Aleem by majority decision. Korobov himself was last seen over a year ago himself when he was stopped by Chris Eubank Jr in the second round in December of 2019.

The 11-0 lightweight Richardson Hitchins will be making an appearance on Saturday, as well, when he takes on the 25-3-3 Algenis Mendez in a scheduled 10 rounder. Hitchins last saw action in February when he defeated Nicholas DeLomba by unanimous decision. Mendez was last in the ring way back in May of 2019 when he battled Juan Heraldez to a draw. The Showtime card will begin at 9 PM Saturday, Eastern Standard Time.