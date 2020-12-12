Showtime Undercard Recap: Ankle Injury Allows Ellis To Top Korobov

By: Sean Crose

Live boxing returned to Showtime Saturday night, with rising junior welterweight Chris Colbert set to square off against Jaime Arboleda in a scheduled 12 round affair at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. First, however, the 17-1-2 middleweight turned super middleweight (thanks to weighing in six pounds over the limit) Ronald Ellis battled the 28-3-1 veteran Matvey Korobov in a scheduled 12 rounder.

The first round was a feeling out affair, as southpaw Korobov tired to work his jab while Ellis tried to walk down his man. The second round saw Korobov picking his shots while keeping out of range of Ellis. The fight continued on at a slow pace in the third, with Korobov seeming to have the edge. Ellis was able to get his man on the ropes in the fourth, but Korobov’s lead left was employed effectively. A doctor was called over to Korobov’s corner before the fifth. He then halted the fight due to an Achilles injury suffered by Korobov.