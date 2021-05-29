Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Showtime Results: Subriel Matias Outguns Batyrzhan Jukembayev

Posted on 05/29/2021

By: Sean Crose

Subriel Matias, 16-1, faced Batyrzhan Jukembayev, 18-0, in a scheduled 12 round super lightweight affair Saturday night at Cason, California’s Dignity Health Sport’s Park. Jukenbayev threw hard and effectively in the opening round. Matias threw more in the second than he did in the first, but Jukenbayev’s shots landed more effectively. It was an interesting round, as Matias fired off fast combos, while Jukenbayev fired hard. The third, frankly, was quite close, with Matias possibly edging it.

Tossing off more powerful combinations, Matias put his man on the mat in the fourth. Jukembayav got up, and Matias went back to work. He clearly wanted to take his man out, but still chose his punches smartly. Jukembayav survived the round, and even landed well himself before the bell. The Kazakh fighter returned to form in the fifth, landing hard and effectively. though Matias certainly continued to have his moments. Jukembayav did terrific in the first part of the sixth, after that, though, the round belonged to Matias.

By the seventh it looked as if Matias was starting to really wear his man down. And yet Jakiembayav was able to rock Matias by round’s end. Matias cam back and completely dominated the eighth. Wanting what was best for their fighter, Jakiembayav’s corner stopped the fight.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gilberto Mendoza, WBA President, Admits There Is A "High Probability" That Manny Pacquiao Is Reinstated As WBA Champion For Errol Spence Jr. Showdown
May 28th
Bob Arum On Errol Spence Jr. Getting The Manny Pacquiao Fight As Opposed To Terence Crawford: "We Tried"
May 23rd
Robert Garcia Believes Manny Pacquiao Could Stop Errol Spence Jr.: "I Believe It, He Beat The Shi*t Out Of (Miguel) Cotto, (Antonio) Margarito"
May 24th
He's Fought Them Both: Chris Algieri Talks Manny Pacqiuao Vs Errol Spence.
May 24th
Manny Pacquiao Unafraid Of What Errol Spence Jr. Brings To The Table: "I’m Faster and Stronger Than Him, I Love To Challenge The Top Guy"
May 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY