Showtime Results: Subriel Matias Outguns Batyrzhan Jukembayev

By: Sean Crose

Subriel Matias, 16-1, faced Batyrzhan Jukembayev, 18-0, in a scheduled 12 round super lightweight affair Saturday night at Cason, California’s Dignity Health Sport’s Park. Jukenbayev threw hard and effectively in the opening round. Matias threw more in the second than he did in the first, but Jukenbayev’s shots landed more effectively. It was an interesting round, as Matias fired off fast combos, while Jukenbayev fired hard. The third, frankly, was quite close, with Matias possibly edging it.

Tossing off more powerful combinations, Matias put his man on the mat in the fourth. Jukembayav got up, and Matias went back to work. He clearly wanted to take his man out, but still chose his punches smartly. Jukembayav survived the round, and even landed well himself before the bell. The Kazakh fighter returned to form in the fifth, landing hard and effectively. though Matias certainly continued to have his moments. Jukembayav did terrific in the first part of the sixth, after that, though, the round belonged to Matias.

By the seventh it looked as if Matias was starting to really wear his man down. And yet Jakiembayav was able to rock Matias by round’s end. Matias cam back and completely dominated the eighth. Wanting what was best for their fighter, Jakiembayav’s corner stopped the fight.