Showtime Results: Gary Antuanne Russell Thrashes Jovanie Santiago

By: Sean Crose

Boxing returned to the Showtime airwaves this evening with an intriguing card broadcast live from Cason, California’s Dignity Health Sport’s Park. First up, the 13-0 Gary Antuanne Russell squared off against the 14-1-1 Jovanie Santiago in a scheduled10 round super lightweight matchup.

Russell started quickly, effectively employing a right jab in the first. The second round was tight, thought Russell seemed to edge it with sharp, straight punching. Santiago had a hard time making anything happen in the third. Russell simply was controlling the range and tempo. A sharp right briefly sent Santiago down in the fourth. Santiago go up, but Russell immediately went in for the kill. Santiago survived the round, but Russell was clearly in complete control of the fight.

Russell continued to zing straight lefts at Santiago in the fifth. The sixth saw Russell chop away at his man. It was worth wondering how much more damage Santiago wanted to take. Needless to say, Santiago’s corner wisely stopped the bout in between rounds six and seven.