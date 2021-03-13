Showtime Recap: Terrell Gausha Wipes Out Jamontay Clark

By: Sean Crose

Saturday’s Showtime card at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena began with the 21-2-1 super welterweight Terrell Gausha facing the 15-1-1 Jamontay Clark in a scheduled ten rounder. In truth, the fight didn’t get past the second.

The taller Clark was able to maintain range in the first, but Gausha was able to get through to his man in the second, dropping Clark with a right. To his credit, Clark was able to get to his feet. The night was all but over, though, as Gausha was soon able to land shots in force, leading the referee to stop the bout.