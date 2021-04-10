Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Showtime Recap: Stanionis Decisions Game Dulorme

Posted on 04/10/2021

By: Sean Crose

Well known vet Thomas Dulorme appeared on Saturday’s Showtime Boxing card from the Mohegan Sun Casino. The 25-4-1 fighter faced the rising Eimantas Stanionis, who at 12-0 was looking to elevate his career with a win over truly notable competition. Stanionis, a former Lithuanian Olympian, had been on the receiving end of some good press, but the 31 year old Dulorme was certainly hoping to earn another notable win, this time against a young – Stanionis is 26 – up and comer. The fight went down in the welterweight division and was scheduled for 12 rounds.

Image

Dulorme fought well in the first while Stanionis stalked him. Dulorme continued to box fluidly in the second, effectively keeping his opponent from making anything happen. Stanionis appeared to up his output in the third, though Dulorme continued to throw far more punches. The fourth saw Dulome continuing to throw more – but Stanionis was landing and landing hard, especially to the body. By the fifth, a pattern had developed were Dulorme would land more, but Stanioni would land more powerful shots. Stanionis pursued in the sixth, but Dulorm boxed his way to an impressive round.

By the seventh it looked as if he whole fight had come down to whether or not Dulorme could keep from gassing out or getting hurt before the final bell. Dulorme continued to avoid and outpunch his man in the eighth. Still, Stanionis was able to make his punches count. It was a question of power versus volume Stanionis’ power shots may have tilted the tale in his favor in the ninth.

Image

Both fighters looked like they might be tiring in the tenth. Dulorme didn’t appear to land as much in the tenth as he previously had. After the eleventh round, he claimed he couldn’t see through one of his eyes. Stanionis was able to hurt his man in the 12th and final round, though the rugged Dulorme fought hard until the final bell. The judges ultimately ruled the fight for Stanionis by scores of 117-11, 115-113 and 116-112

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Bernard Hopkins: "Look At Canelo As Being In Preseason, Jermall Charlo The One I’m Interested In"
April 5th
Tim Bradley: "I Been Over A Hundred Rounds With Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao Is A Dangerous Fight"
April 6th
Sugar Ray Leonard Unsure How He Would Beat Floyd Mayweather In A Fantasy Matchup: "I Would Have To Pull Out All My Tools"
April 9th
Chris Arreola On Andy Ruiz Jr.: "He May Have Been The First Mexican Heavyweight Champion But The Best Mexican Is Right Here"
April 7th
Keith Thurman On Errol Spence Jr.: "He’s Fought A Lot Of My Competition But Hasn't Fought Me, What Kind Of Statement Is He Really Trying To Make?"
April 3rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY