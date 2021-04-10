Showtime Recap: Stanionis Decisions Game Dulorme

By: Sean Crose

Well known vet Thomas Dulorme appeared on Saturday’s Showtime Boxing card from the Mohegan Sun Casino. The 25-4-1 fighter faced the rising Eimantas Stanionis, who at 12-0 was looking to elevate his career with a win over truly notable competition. Stanionis, a former Lithuanian Olympian, had been on the receiving end of some good press, but the 31 year old Dulorme was certainly hoping to earn another notable win, this time against a young – Stanionis is 26 – up and comer. The fight went down in the welterweight division and was scheduled for 12 rounds.

Dulorme fought well in the first while Stanionis stalked him. Dulorme continued to box fluidly in the second, effectively keeping his opponent from making anything happen. Stanionis appeared to up his output in the third, though Dulorme continued to throw far more punches. The fourth saw Dulome continuing to throw more – but Stanionis was landing and landing hard, especially to the body. By the fifth, a pattern had developed were Dulorme would land more, but Stanioni would land more powerful shots. Stanionis pursued in the sixth, but Dulorm boxed his way to an impressive round.

By the seventh it looked as if he whole fight had come down to whether or not Dulorme could keep from gassing out or getting hurt before the final bell. Dulorme continued to avoid and outpunch his man in the eighth. Still, Stanionis was able to make his punches count. It was a question of power versus volume Stanionis’ power shots may have tilted the tale in his favor in the ninth.

Both fighters looked like they might be tiring in the tenth. Dulorme didn’t appear to land as much in the tenth as he previously had. After the eleventh round, he claimed he couldn’t see through one of his eyes. Stanionis was able to hurt his man in the 12th and final round, though the rugged Dulorme fought hard until the final bell. The judges ultimately ruled the fight for Stanionis by scores of 117-11, 115-113 and 116-112