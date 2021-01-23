Showtime Recap: Raeese Aleem Knocks Out Vic Pasillas

By: Sean Crose

Super bantamweight Raeese Aleem appeared on Saturday’s Showtime and PBC card at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena, taking on Vic Pasillas in a scheduled 12 round affair for the WBA Interim World Super Bantamweight title. Both men were undefeated heading into the ring. The 17-0 Aleem and 16-0 Pasillas came out fast at the opening bell. Sure enough, the first round was a high octane affair. With that in mind, Aleem appeared to be the somewhat sharper of the two in the opening three minute chapter.

Pasillas went down in the final minute of the second. The southpaw was able to get up and survive the round, however. Still, the man was truly getting beaten up. The third saw Aleem asserting himself, as did the fourth. By the fifth, it was clear that Aleem’s high level of energy was impressive, for he kept up a fast pace. Pasillas went down in the sixth, but got up. Aleem, however, controlled the round. Allem made it look easy in the seventh. By the midpoint of the round, Pasillas appeared to be almost out on his feet.

Surprisingly, Pasillas performed better in the eighth than he had perhaps throughout the fight. He came on strong in the ninth, but was then dropped by Aleem once more. Pasillas kept fighting in the tenth, but it was clear he’d need to stop his man in order to win. An absolutely thunderous shot rocked Pasillas in the eleventh. A followup shot from Aleem put him down and out.