Showtime Recap: Nyambayar Decisions Breedy In High Octane Affair

By: Sean Crose

The 11-1 featherweight Tugstsogt Nyambayar battled the 15-0 Cobia Breedy in a scheduled 12 round featherweight affair on a Saturday PBC card aired live on Showtime from the Mohegan Sun Arena in CT. Nyambayar dropped his man at the end of the first, but Breedy was able to beat the count.

The second round saw Breedy hit the mat again. He once again beat the count, but Nyambayar was very much on the hunt. Breedy bravely kept engaging in the third, and showed that he was still in the fight in the fourth. The fifth and sixth rounds were relatively close affairs.

The seventh and eighth were high energy chapters. Breedy, however, appeared to be getting beat up as the rounds went on. The later rounds showcased the fact that, although Breedy was talented and skilled, Nyambayar was the more effective puncher.

While Nyambayar appeared to have the edge in the final two rounds, it was clear that Breedy was a driven and formidable foe. The man had taken the fight on short notice…his future may well be bright. With that being said, Nyambayar got the judge’s nod via split decision: 115-111 for Breedy, 114-112 Nyambayar, and 114-113 for Nyambayar.