Showtime Recap: Joey Spencer Stops Isiah Seldon In One

By: Sean Crose

Boxing returned to Fox on Saturday night as the main portion of a PBC card was broadcast live from LA’s Shrine Exhibition Center. First up, 11-0 junior middleweight Joey Spencer faced the 14-3-1 Isiah Seldon – son of former heavyweight Bruce Seldon – in a scheduled 8 rounder.

The round was just over a minute old when Spencer sent Seldon to the mat with a thunderous shot. Seldon got up – then hit Spencer behind the head, an act which cost the fighter two points. Seldon was then dropped a second time and the referee immediately stopped the fight without a count. When Seldon complained, the referee threatened to take his pay.