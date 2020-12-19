Showtime Recap: Jaron Ennis-Chris Van Heerden Ends In First Due To Brutal Butt

By: Sean Crose

The undefeated Jaron Ennis stepped into the ring at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday night with a record of 26-0. His opponent was the 28-2-1 veteran Chris Van Heerden. Theirs was a scheduled 12 round welterweight bout for the vacant IBO World Welterweight Title.

Ennis came right out hitting with bad intentions. A serious clash of heads near the end of the round, however, halted the action. The ring doctor immediately stopped the fight as Van Heerden bled profusely. Being only the first round, no decision of the judges was required. The fight was subsequently ruled a No Decision.