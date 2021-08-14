Showtime Preview: Rigondeaux-Casimero

By: Sean Crose

Boxing returns to Showtime tonight with a pretty good card featuring Guillermo Rigondeaux challenging John Riel Casimero for Casimero’s WBO bantamweight title. The forty year old Rigondeaux, who is finally receiving some belated respect from the fight world, is looking to prove that he still has what it takes. Casimero, on the other hand, is looking for a major scalp on his resume before he hopes to move on to face the likes of Nonito Donaire (who Rigondeaux once handily bested) and Naoya Inoue. The 20-1 Rigondeaux’s last fight was in pre-pandemic 2020, wherein he bested Liborio Salis via split decision. The 30-4 Casimero last saw action back in September when he stopped Duke Micah in three.

The 18-0 Gary Antonio Russel will also be on tonight’s card. He’ll be facing the 19-2 Emmanuel Rodriguez for one of the WBA’s bantamweight belts. Russel was last in action in December when he decisioned Juan Carlos Payano. Rodriguez was last spotted on the same card, decisioning Reymart Gaballo. Rau’shee Warren will see action tonight as well, as the 18-3 bantamweight faces the 16-2-1 Damien Vasquez in a scheduled 10 rounder. Warren last fought in February, when he bested Sharone Carter on the judges’ cards. Vasquez was last in action back in September, when he was stopped in the 10th by Brandon Figueroa.

The Rigondeaux-Casimero card will be broadcast live tonight by Showtime from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, starting at 10 PM eastern time.