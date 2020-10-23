Showtime Preview: Lipinets-Clayton, Martinez-Morrero

By: Sean Crose

Thirty one year old welterweight Sergey Lipinets will face thirty three year old Custio Clayton Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The scheduled 12 fight will be aired live on Showtime beginning at nine pm eastern time. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov was originally Lipinet’s opponent, but had to step away due to matters concerning his visa. Boasting a record of 16-1, Lipinets has only lost to Mikey Garcia, which is certainly no shame. The widely unknown Clayton, on the other hand, is undefeated with a record of 18-0. This is clearly an opportunity for the Canadian fighter to leave his mark.

The 15-0 Xavier Martinez will also appear on the card. The 22 year old super featherweight will engage in a scheduled 12 rounder with the 24-4 Claudio Morrero. With 11 knockouts to his name, the hard hitting Martinez will be looking to impress before showtime cameras. The 18-0 Malik Hawkins will be on the card, as well. The 24 year old junior welterweight will battle the 15-1, 28 year old Subriel Matias in a scheduled 12 round fight.