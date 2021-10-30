Showtime Preview: Jamal James Versus Radzhab Butaev

By: Sean Crose

Minnesota’s 27-1 Jamal James returns to the ring tonight to face the 13-0

Radzhab Butaev for the WBA’s world welterweight strap. The scheduled 12 rounder will be aired live from Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino by Showtime starting at 10 PM eastern time. Boasting Thomas Hearn’s level height, James is extremely tall for a welterweight. He may not have great power, but the 28 year old’s only loss has come at the gloved fists of Manny Pacquiao conqueror Yordenis Ugas – and that was back in 2016. James’ last bout was against Thomas Dulorme, who he decisioned in August of 2020.

Unlike James, Butaev is known to turn out the lights, as only three of his opponents have gone the distance. Yet, although he’s undefeated, the Russian fighter doesn’t have the kind of resume James does. He’ll be going up against a taller, considerably more experienced fighter tonight, which means the bout could prove to be interesting. Butaev’s last fight was a knockout win over Terry Chatwood in December of 2020.

Dulorme himself will appear on tonight’s card, as he hopes to score an upset win over the rising and very talented James “Boots” Ennis. Philly’s Ennis is an extremely disciplined young fighter (not always a common thing to see these days) who people are eventually hoping to see big things from. He hasn’t been able to land a major fight yet, but a win tonight will once again remind everyone he’s on the radar and isn’t going anywhere soon.

Dulorme, on the other hand, is hoping to land the night’s big surprise. At 25-3-1, the 31 year old has lost three of his last five fights. He was last seen dropping a decision to Eimantas Stanionis in April. It’s doubtful the focused 27-0 Ennis will be overlooking his man, however. Dulrome may have everything to win tonight, but Ennis, who last fought in April when he knocked out Sergey Lipinites, has everything to lose should Dulorme pull off the upset. What’s more, Dulorme has only lost to high level fighters. The man is no cushy opponent brought in for a check – something Ennis is not doubt well aware of. The welterweight throwdown is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Lightweight Michel Rivera will also be making an appearance on tonight’s broadcast. The undefeated 21-0 Dominican will be facing Argentina’s 24-1 Jose Matias Romero in a scheduled 10 rounder. Romero is looking to come back from a March loss to Isaac Cruz, while the undefeated Rivera hopes to continue on with his winning ways while making a name for himself in the process. Rivera is 23 years old, while Romero is 25. By today’s standards, both men are young. A good showing by either fighter in front of Showtime cameras can go a long way career-wise.