Showtime Preview: Chris Colbert – Hector Garcia

By: Sean Crose

He goes by the nickname of PrimeTime and he’s one of the most closely watched fighters among today’s top crop of young guns. With an undefeated 16-0 record, the 25 year old Brooklyn native is now in position to move on to big things. In fact, he was supposed to fight for the WBA lightweight title tonight at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, but his opponent, Roger Gutierrez , came down with Covid. Therefore, the widely unknown – but undefeated – Dominican Republic native Hector Luis Garcia, 14-0, stepped in and grasped the opportunity of a lifetime, thus making tonight’s 12 round lightweight affair a title eliminator.

Colbert’s last fight was back in July when he bested the well regarded Tugstsogt Nyambayar via unanimous decision. As for Garcia, he was active as recently as this past December when he defeated Isaac Avelar by unanimous decision. Should be somehow upset Colbert this evening in Vegas, Garcia may well find himself on the winning end of an early upset of the year contender.

Former junior welterweight titlist Viktor Postol, 31-3-0, will also be on tonight’s Showtime card as he faces the undefeated 14-0 Gary Russell in a scheduled 10 round junior welterweight affair. This fight has a tragic element to it, as Postol’s wife and twin sons are currently stranded in war torn Ukraine. The man’s last fight was in 2020 when he lost to Jose Luis Ramirez. As for Russell, his last fight was back in May when he retired Jovanie Santiago in 5.

IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, 33-1-2, will be on the card, as well, defending his belt against the undefeated, 13-0, Fernando Martinez in a scheduled 12 rounder. Ancajas last fought in April, when he decisioned Jonathan Valles on all three judges cards. Martines himself last saw action in l August when he stopped Gonzalo Duran in 4. The Colbert-Garcia card will be aired live by Showtime this evening starting at 10 PM, Eastern Time.