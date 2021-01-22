Showtime Preview: Angelo Leo Vs Stephen Fulton, Raeese Aleem Vs Vic Pasillas, Rolando Romero Vs Justin Pauldo

By: Sean Crose

Showtime is providing boxing fans with an interesting card Saturday night. It will be broadcast live starting at 9 PM Eastern Time from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. The undefeated Angelo Leo will defend his WBO super bantamweight title against the likewise undefeated Stephen Fulton in a scheduled 12 round affair. Leo, 20-0, was last in the ring back in August, when he won the then vacant WBO belt by earning a unanimous decision victory over Tramaine Williams. Fulton, 18-0, was last in action in January of 2020, when he topped Arnold Khegai by decision.

Super Bantamweight Raeese Aleem will also be on Saturday’s card, taking on Vic Pasillas in a scheduled 12 round affair for the WBA Interim World Super Bantamweight title. Both men are undefeated heading into this weekend. The 17-0 Aleem was last in action back in August, when he stopped Marcus Bates in ten. The 16-0 Pasillas last fought in September, when he knocked out Ranfis Encarnacion in six.

Lastly, Rolando Romero will be squaring off on Saturday against Justin Pauldo in a scheduled 12 rounder. Pauldo showed up several pounds overweight at the weigh in, but Romero decided to fight him anyway, perhaps because the WBA Interim World Lightweight title is at stake. The last time the 12-0 Romero was in the ring was this past August, when he won a unanimous decision over Jackson Marinez. The 14-1 Pauldo was last in the ring later that same month when he bested Josec Ruiz by unanimous decision.

Weights:

Angelo Leo – 121.4 Stephen Fulton – 122

Raeese Aleem – 121.6 Vic Pasillas – 122

Rolando Romero – 134.2 Justin Pauldo – 138.6