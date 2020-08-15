Showtime Boxing Results: Wallin Stops Injured Kauffman In Five

By:

Sean Crose

Heavyweight Otto Wallin, 20-1, who last year gave Tyson Fury quite a run inside the ring, returned to the fight game Saturday night by taking on the 32-2 Travis Kauffman at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun arena. The scheduled 10 rounder, which was presented by PBC, was aired live before Showtime cameras.

Otto Wallin

Kauffman fought aggressively in the first, while Wallin employed patience in the hopes of controlling the tempo of the fight. Kauffman continued to move forward while Wallin was able to land cleanly in the second. The referee stopped the fight during the round in order to warn Wallin not to push Kauffman by the neck. The third saw Wallin landing hard and clean while Kauffman continued with his attack. The fourth followed the familiar pattern of the previous three rounds. Kauffman looked to have injured his left hand or arm in the fifth, allowing Wallin to fire away.

The referee wisely stopped the fight.