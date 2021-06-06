Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Showtime App Fails, Paying Viewers Unable To View Mayweather-Paul Card

Posted on 06/06/2021

By: Sean Crose

No doubt there are plenty of people out there enjoying Sunday’s Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul pay per view card. Many others, however, are unable to see the card – even if they’ve paid for it – because Showtime’s app is malfunctioning (or worse). Vague messages regarding things like server errors are popping up throughout the viewer universe, leading to fan anger and perhaps considerable trouble for Showtime, which is broadcasting the card live. As of press time, the card still wasn’t available to some customers. Even if the Showtime app somehow returned to its proper functioning level however, fans would have missed the undercard bouts regardless.

The truth is that Showtime may very well lose quite a bit of money on this fiasco, for refunds may well legally be in order. There’s also little doubt that the very famous Mr. Mayweather and Mr. Paul will be unhappy with all of this, especially when one considers many fighters are financially rewarded through a percentage of pay per view buys. Then there’s the question of Showtime’s reputation. The network is set up for other pay per view events in the future. And then, of course, there’s the black eye this whole things gives to boxing.

While people who follow the sweet science closely tended to roll their eyes at the exhibition bout between Mayweather and Paul, many were satisfied that the brilliantly promoted fight was bringing new eyeballs to the sport, as Paul is a huge presence on social media. So much for that idea, some might say. It’s not hard to see a large percentage of younger would-be viewers once again keeping away from boxing after experiencing a situation like the one many have been confronted with tonight. Hopefully those who will have gotten to see the entire card will have been satisfactorily entertained.

In truth, Mayweather-Paul seemed like a hard sell to begin with. Mayweather is well past his prime, and Paul isn’t exactly known for his ring skills. The event looked on it’s way to being a huge success, however, after a brilliant marketing strategy made Mayweather-Paul the talk of social media. People, to put it plainly, were curious. How curious people will be for boxing’s next major bout, be it novelty fight or a top tier event between contemporary powerhouses, now remains to be seen. Hopefully this will be the last time a broadcast apps falls apart when its most in demand. Boxing can’t afford too many nights like this one.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Floyd Mayweather Plans On Helping Errol Spence Jr. Against Manny Pacquiao: "I’m Going To Call Him And Give Him Some Pointers"
June 3rd
Errol Spence Jr.: "Once I Get That Belt, I Want That Fight With Terence Crawford But If It Don’t Happen, I’ll Probably Just Move Up"
June 5th
Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Official Rules Breakdown
June 5th
Tim Bradley On Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: "He’s Going To Beat The Dog Hell Out Of Plant"
June 1st
Errol Spence Jr. Opens Up On Landing Manny Pacquiao Fight Over Terence Crawford
June 4th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY