Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Shocking: Joseph Parker Outworks And Defeats Deontay Wilder

Posted on 12/23/2023

By: Sean Crose

Former world titlist Deontay WIlder returned to the ring on Saturday to take on Joseph Parker, a fellow former world titlist, in a scheduled 12 round affair. The winner of the Saudi hosted throwdown would have a bright future ahead. The loser? Perhaps the sunset of a career. Wilder, 42-2-1 looked far taller than the 33-3 Parker in the opening moments of the fight. For the most part, however, the first round consisted of each man feeling the other out. Parker tried getting in on his man in the second, while Wilder – perhaps the hardest hitter in boxing history – patiently waited for a chance to unload.

Image

The fighters returned to sizing each other up in the third, which led to occasional action coming in bursts. The fourth was more eventful, with Parker throwing hard while coming in. By the fifth it was clear that Wilder wasn’t able to unload on his man. Heading into the halfway part of the bout, the fighter known as “The Bronze Bomber” was likely down on points. Wilder threw with bad intentions in the sixth. He only did it once, but it was worth wondering if he was now looking to turn up the heat on Parker.

Both fighters traded leather in the seventh. Neither man was hurt, but the temperature of the fight was rising. Parker hurt Wilder in the eighth with a powerful right. Jumping on the opportunity, Parker went for broke, banging away at Wilder. The American was able to survive the round, but underdog Parker was proving he could not only win, but perhaps with within the distance. To his credit, Wilder swung his sledgehammer of a shot in the ninth, just not often. In the tenth, it was clear that Wilder, for whatever reason, was simply gun-shy.

Parker tagged Wilder with overhand rights in the eleventh. When Wilder would try to move in, Parker would shell up. Wilder finally returned to his old ways in the twelfth and final round. Parker was ready to meet the challenge, though, and Wilder was not able to be saved by his power. Parker was subsequently given the win by the judges.

A complete and shocking upset.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Anthony Joshua: “This Is The Best Fight Card In History”
December 19th
Jermell Charlo Arrested For “Assaulting A Family Member” In Texas
December 20th
Deontay Wilder: “AJ seems To Have Lost The Respect He Once Had.”
December 18th
Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia: “The Ball Is Rolling”
December 20th
Daniel Dubois Stops Jarrell Miller In Ten
December 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend