ShoBox Results: Foster Decisions De Los Santos

By: Sean Crose

Shobox entered it’s 2022 season by featuring a three fight card which was broadcast live from Orlando’s Caribe Royal Resort. Things started off with the 13-0 Edwin De Los Santos squaring off against the 13-0 William Foster in a scheduled 8 rounder at junior lightweight. De Los Santos appeared to start strong, though Foster began catching up to him in the third.

The second half of the fight saw Foster simply being the more active of the two men. It looked perhaps as if De Los Santos had gotten gassed from his early effort. By the conclusion of the seventh it was clear De Los Santos would have to do something special in the eighth and final round if he wanted to win. He wasn’t able to make anything happen.

Foster walked out with the SD win.