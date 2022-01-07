Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

ShoBox Results: Eranosyan Bests Castillo

Posted on 01/07/2022

By: Sean Crose

Starling Castillo entered the ring at Orlando’s Caribe Royale Resort on Friday to put his 16-0 record on the line against the 10-0 Otar Eranosyan in a scheduled 8 round lightweight affair. Castillo’s height advantage was clear right from the opening bell. It looked as if it would be a battle to see who could control the range, the taller Castillo or the aggressive Eranosyan. Then a solid left sent Castillo down.

Castillo got up immediately and survived the count, but was sent to the mat again before the end of the first. He got up once more, but the opening three minutes clearly belonged to Eranosyan. Castillo spent the second trying to throw enough to keep his man at bay. Eranosyan, on the other hand, showed sound defensive skills.

As the fight headed into the midpoint, it was clear that Eranosyan’s strength was telling the tale. By the fifth, Castillo was willing to fight hard in a phone booth. The strategy certainly seemed to work better than maintaining range. As the rounds came and went it was obvious that the fight was a grueling affair, with Eranosyan moving forward and Castillo trying desperately to outpunch him.

By the seventh, Eranosyan was trash talking his man, for he was hitting hard while making it hard for Castillo to land on him clean. Needless to say, Eranosyan fired punches in bunches in the eighth and final round while Castillo gamely did what he could. It was no surprise when Eranosyn was awarded the decision win from the judges.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Isaac Cruz On Gervonta Davis: "How Did I Go From Somebody He Didn’t Know To Someone He Wants To Avoid?"
January 4th
Frank Sanchez Sizes Up Tyson Fury: "I Knock Him Out Easily”
January 2nd
Logan Paul On Floyd Mayweather: "The Dirty Little Rat Hasn’t Paid Me Yet"
January 2nd
Keith Thurman Compares Canelo Alvarez To Floyd Mayweather: “You Can Say He’s Cherry Picked But He Learned From The Best”
January 6th
Floyd Mayweather Annouces Series Of Boxing Exhibitions In Dubai
January 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend