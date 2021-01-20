ShoBox Recap: Mykqwan Williams Bests Yeis Solano

By: Sean Crose

ShoBox, the broadcast series Showtime airs to give exposure to up and coming fighters, returned to the airwaves on Wednesday, bringing live boxing to viewers for the first time in several weeks. The card was aired from Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino. First up, the 15-0 Jose Nunez faced off against the 10-0-1 Aram Avagyan in a scheduled 8 round super featherweight affair. It proved to be a solid scrap. Neither man was known for his power, but there was plenty of action to behold. The fight was eventually ruled a majority draw by the judges, with scores of 77-75 for Nunez, and 76-76 twice for Avagyan.

In the main event, the 15-0-1 Mykqwan Williams took on the 15-0 Yeis Solano in a scheduled 10 round super lightweight affair. The first round saw an accidental headbutt, as well as Williams landing rather sharply. Solano started to apply pressure effectively in the second. Still, Williams remained composed in the ring. The third saw Williams back to sharpshooting, while Solano landed well himself. The fourth was a close and fairly high octane chapter, where both men traded well.

There was a lot of inside fighting in the fifth, a round where Williams was rather inactive. The fight remained close in the sixth, though Williams – whose face was swollen – landed the better punches. Solano pushed the action in the seventh while Williams threw calculated shots. Solano briefly hit the mat in the eighth. It was the last thing the Colombian native needed in such a close fight, but he continued battling gamely as the action resumed.

Williams appeared exhausted in the ninth. The tenth and final round was confusing. The referee appeared to take a point away from Solano. The referee then appeared to give Williams an eight-count after Williams and Solano hit the mat. After the bell, however, it was made clear that the referee hadn’t taken a point from Solano, nor had he ruled a knockdown of Williams. Regardless, Williams walked away with a unanimous decision win by scores of 96-93, 96-93, and 97-92.