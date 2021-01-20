Shobox Preview for 1/20

By: Sean Crose

After a dry spell that lasted a few weeks, but felt like an eternity, live boxing finally returns to televisions, phones, tablets, and computer screens Wednesday when Showtime returns with its long running Shobox series, a testing ground for some of the sport’s more promising fighters.

Wednesday’s card features the 15-0 lightweight Yeis Solano facing the 15-0-1 Mykquan Williams in a scheduled ten rounder in the super lightweight division. Solano was last seen in the ring way back in June of 2019 when he bested Elias Araujo via split decision. Williams last saw action in October of the same year when he battled Tre’Sean Wiggins to a draw.

Mykquan Williams

Although Williams is from Connecticut, its hard to say he will have the full hometown advantage when he slips between the ropes Wednesday at that state’s Mohegan Sun Casino, as fans are still not allowed to view fights live for the most part.