Shakur Stevenson To Return From “Retirement” In June

By: Sean Crose

Well, that was fast. Mere weeks after announcing his retirement to the world, 26 year old Shakur Stevenson has changed his mind. According to a social media post, he’ll be returning to action in June. “I’m officially retiring from the sport of boxing,” Stevenson claimed in late January. “I’ll be in the gym forever perfecting my craft and helping the next generation become great and chase they dreams but I ain’t fw this weak boxing game.” That was then, this is now. “I’ll fight any and everybody this what I do,” Stevenson posted on social media Tuesday. “See y’all in June #ChasingGreatness“.

Considered one of the most talented fighters on the plant, Shakur has won world titles in three weight divisions as a professional fighter. As an amateur, he earned a Silver Medal in the 2012 Olympic games. Fast, slick, and possessing a high ring IQ, Stevenson is nothing if not a difficult man to beat. His smooth style, however, has led to some hostility amongst the sport’s fandom. Stevenson’s last fight, which was against the little known Edwin De La Santos last November, proved to be something of a snooze fest. Stevenson himself indicated that, while he dominated in the ring that night, his overall performance was less than impressive.

No doubt the criticism that came from the De La Santos bout stung. It didn’t sting enough for Stevenson to stay out of the game a full two weeks, however. “Couldn’t keep myself away from it,” Stevenson posted to social media Tuesday night. “Love this shit too much lol.” When he was subsequently called out for being willing to wait a long period of time before fighting again in June, Stevenson was ready with a quick response. “I can only handle what’s in my control,” he posted, “so see u in June!”

There’s some very big fights out there that Stevenson can potentially be a part of. The lightweight kingpin is in the same general weight realm as Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, and Vasyl Lomachenko – all top names that Stevenson can arguably slip in between the ropes to face. He’s no easy out for a popular fighter, but it’s worth keeping in mind the fact that Stevenson is still a young man. He can likely have quite a long career ahead of him if he so chooses. That means he couldn’t be avoided forever.