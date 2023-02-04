Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Shakur Stevenson To Fight Shuichiro Yoshino April 8th In Newark

Posted on 02/04/2023

By: Sean Crose

Shakur Stevenson is moving up in the world. Top Rank Promotions has announced that on April 8th, the Newark native will be fighting in front of a hometown crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. His opponent on the ESPN televised card will be the undefeated 16-0 Shuichiro Yoshino. While Newark is a long way away from Yoshino’s native Tokyo, the chance to face the 19-0 Stevenson represents the opportunity of a lifetime for the widely unknown heavy puncher. Stevenson, as American fans know, is a walking, talking skill set. It will be interesting to see him face the heavy handed Yoshino, who has had only four fights go the distance.

Image: Top Rank

The announcement of the fight by Top Rank came with a colorful promotional image that looks like something out of a Blade Runner sequel. A lightweight title eliminator, the scheduled 12 round affair will determine who is in line for the WBC title currently held by Devin Haney. While it looks like Haney will next be squaring off against former titlist Vasyl Lomachenko, the winner of the two matches will likely be in line to face off against one another.

The 25 year old Stevenson was last in the ring back in November when he scored a unanimous decision win over Robson Conceicao. Since turning pro in 2017, the former Olympian has won world titles in two weight divisions, and, should he best Yoshino, will now be in line for a third divisional world championship. As for the 31 year old Yoshino, the Tokyo native was last in the ring as recently as November, when he knocked out countryman Masayoshi Nakatani in six. This will be Yoshino’s first fight outside of his native Japan. Stevenson, on the other hand, will be fighting at the Prudential Center for the second time in a row, the third time total since the start of his professional career.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury On Demetrius Andrade: "He's The Most Avoided Man In All Of Boxing Today"
February 1st
Mutual Dislike Permeates Vulgar Caleb Plant-David Benavidez Press Conference
February 2nd
Showtime Merges With Paramount+. Will It Stop Broadcasting Boxing?
January 31st
Artur Beterbiev-Oleksandr Usyk? Beterbiev Doesn't Think It's Out Of The Question
January 30th
Oscar De La Hoya Looks To Sign Terence Crawford With Golden Boy Promotions
January 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend