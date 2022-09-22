Listen Now:  
Shakur Stevenson Misses Weight, Forfeits His Championship Belts On Eve Of Scheduled Title Fight With Robson Conceicao

Posted on 09/22/2022

By: Sean Crose

Earlier today, WBO and WBC junior lightweight titlist Shakur Stevenson, who is set to face Robson Conceicao tomorrow night in Newark, New Jersey, missed weight by 1.6 pounds. He was given two hours to make things right on the scale. He didn’t bother, opting instead to post the following message on social media: “I gave it my all. I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight but my body just can’t make 130 anymore. My health has to come first. I’m moving up to 135 in my next fight.”

With that in mind, the little known 17-1 Conceicao – if he chooses for the match to continue as planned – still has the chance to win the WBO and WBC belts tomorrow night at the Prudential Center. He just has to beat Stevenson, which is clearly no easy task. For Stevenson, a product of Newark who now fights out of Houston, is widely regarded as one of the top ring practitioners in the game today. As of this moment, however, the undefeated 18-0 Stevenson is also man without a title.

“It’s showtime,” Stevenson posted later in the day. “I’m locked in regardless see y’all soon”

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

