Shakur Stevenson-Frank Martin Title Fight Reportedly Agreed To

By: Sean Crose

Numerous outlets are reporting that undefeated dynamo Shakur Stevenson is set to fight another undefeated contender, Frank Martin, for the WBC lightweight title in a contest to be held later this year (ESPN is reporting November or December). Although not as well known as the 20-0 Stevenson, the 18-0 Martin isn’t seen as a walk through the park for the Newark, New Jersey native by any stretch of the imagination. The fight was on the verge of going to a purse bid, but a deal was reached in time. Suffice it to say, it looks as if the event will be aired live on ESPN, which will make it a nice cherry to put at the top of a very good year for the sport.

With Devin Haney now apparently on his way to entering the junior welterweight realm, the winner of Stevenson-Martin may well be considered the shining star of one of boxing’s top divisions. Stevenson is already considered by some to be one of the best, if not the single best, fighters in the world pound for pound. At just 26 years of age, the former Olympic medalist has already won world titles in several weight divisions. Stevenson’s last fight was a six round destruction of Shuichiro Yoshino in his hometown of Newark last spring.

As for Martin, this is clearly the chance of a lifetime. Not that the 28 year old Detroit native hasn’t earned it. The man is relentless in the ring, can throw in combinations, can launch a punishing body attack – and can take punishment himself, as was seen in his gutsy victory over Artem Harutyunyan back in July. Only six of Martin’s opponent’s have made it to the final bell. In short, he’s a worthy opponent for Stevenson, as the pairing – on paper, at least – has the makings of a high quality, perhaps even thrilling, lightweight matchup.

Haney, who looks to be leaving the division behind, has been named the WBC’s champion in recess since he won’t be defending his title. The other big name in this saga is former lightweight kingpin, and pound for pound ranked fighter, Vasyl Lomachenko, who reportedly opted out of facing Stevenson, leaving the door open for Martin in the process. ESPN is indicating the Stevenson-Martin fight might be held in either Las Vegas or New York City, depending on the exact date it is set to go down.