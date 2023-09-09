Shakur Stevenson – Frank Martin Fight Proves To Be A No-Go.

By: Sean Crose

It was nice while it lasted, the thought of hotshot lightweight Shakur Stevenson battling the impressive contender Frank Martin. Sadly, ESPN reported on Saturday that the Stevenson-Martin fight, which had been agreed to earlier this week, isn’t happening after all. If the reports are true, Martin ultimately decided to pass on squaring off against Newark native Stevenson. The reason for Martin’s turning away from the chance of a lifetime hasn’t been given, but if he truly is stepping away from a Stevenson fight, the man is doing his reputation no favors. Needless to say, the undefeated Stevenson is now looking for a new opponent to battle in November.

The 20-0 fighter also believes the 18-0 Martin is ducking him. The truth is that Martin isn’t the only one avoiding a fight with Stevenson. Both Isaac Cruz and former pound for pound ranked titlist Vasyl Lomachenko have reportedly passed on facing the 26 year old former Olympian. Fighters may have solid individual reasons for passing on a Stevenson fight, but at the moment no one can fault the argument that Stevenson is currently one of the more avoided practitioners in the fight game. That sort of thing tends to happen when one performs in the ring as well as Stevenson does.