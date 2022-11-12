Listen Now:  
Seniesa Estrada Outfights Jazmin Villarino

Posted on 11/12/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 22-0 Seniesa Estrada put her WBA women’s minimumweight title on the line Saturday against the 6-1-2 Jazmin Villarino in a scheduled 10 round battle that went down at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas. The first round was fairly uneventful, but Estrada was definitely trying to get in on Villarino. In the second, Estrada largely succeeded in cutting off the ring. The third round saw each woman throwing well, though it may have been Villarino who did more damage.

Photo: Top Rank

Estrada appeared to rock Villarino in the beginning of the fourth, but the aggressive challenger kept making a fight of things.Both women traded punches furiously in the very close fifth round. The sixth was much like the first half of the fight had been, with Villarino playing the aggressor and Estrada landing more effectively. Things remained high intensity in the seventh. The eighth once again illustrated Estrada’s superior punching, as she landed far more cleanly than the determined Villarino.

Although still determined, Villarino didn’t have the energy in the ninth that she had showcased earlier in the fight. This wasn’t surprising, but it allowed Estrada the chance to fire away without as much of a threat of incoming punches. The tenth and final round witnessed Villarino going for broke. It wasn’t enough. Estrada walked out of the ring with the WBA title still in her possession and another win on her record.

