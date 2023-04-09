Listen Now:  
Sebastian Fundora Knocked Out Flat By Brian Mendoza

Posted on 04/09/2023

By: Sean Crose

The 20-0-1 Sebastian Fundura battled the 21-2 Brian Mendoza in a super welterweight battle scheduled for 12 as the main event of a Showtime PBC card that was broadcast live via Showtime from Carson, California on Saturday. The towering Fundora used his height to his advantage in the first. Mendoza for his own part fought patiently in the second, choosing to try to work his way into the taller man rather than simply charging ahead. Fondura put his punches together a bit in the third, though Mendoza was able to push his way inside at times. Fundora picked away at his man from range in the fourth.

In the fifth, Mendoza decided to try to attack Fundora outright, to mixed results. The sixth round seemed like a rather sluggish affair. Needless to say, it did nothing to prepare anyone for the seventh. For, a left hook rocked Fundora early in the round. Thoroughly stunned, Fundura dropped his hands. Mendoza moved in for the kill. A pitch perfect right and left combination put Fundura down and out. Completely out of it, the floored fighter didn’t even try to get back to his feet. “You’re never going to see me give up,” Mendoza said afterward. “This is proof, you keep working you’re going to make it, baby.”

