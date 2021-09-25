Saul Sanchez Wipes Out Ja’Rico O’Quinn In Less Than A Round

By: Sean Crose

ShoBox, the Showtime broadcast featuring up and coming talent, presented a card from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Central Park Community Center on Friday evening. In the main event, rising 17-1 bantamweight Saul Sanchez went through the 14-1-1 Ja’Rico O’Quinn in less than one round of a scheduled ten rounder.

A thunderous left put O’Quinn down before the midway point of the opening chapter. O’Quinn was able to get up, but found himself on the mat once more. The game Detroit fighter got to his feet once more, but a flurry of blows from Sanchez led the referee to put an end to the proceedings.

Earlier in the evening, 12-0 featherweight Luis Nunez bested the 10-1 Jayvon Garnett after ten full rounds of boxing. Garnett tried to win by maintaining range, but Nunez’ performance led the judges to reward him the UD win. Earlier on, the 10-0 lightweight Otar Eranosyan was able to best the 12-2 Alejandro Guerrero via UD after 10 rounds of exciting, competitive combat.