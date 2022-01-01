Listen Now:  
Sanchez Tops Hammer In Dull Affair

Posted on 01/01/2022

By: Sean Crose

Frank Sanchez highlighted the Luis Ortiz-Charles Martin undercard Saturday by facing fellow heavyweight Christian Hammer in a scheduled 10 rounder. The first round was close, with each man having his moments. The 19-0 Sanchez and the 26-8-0 Hammer kept things tight in the second. Sanchez worked the body well in the third. The fourth was a sloppy affair, with Hammer pushing the action, but not landing well, and Sanchez not landing particularly well itself.

The fifth round was a less than active affair for either man. Hammer continued to pursue his opponent throughout the sixth, but was unable to pull the trigger, it seemed. There frankly wasn’t enough to differentiate the seventh round from previous rounds. It was simply that kind of fight. Nothing in particular stood out in the eighth, either. Sanchez finally got to his man in the ninth, though Hammer stood strong. Sanchez continued to land well in the tenth, being rewarded a knockdown that may have been a push, along with a unanimous decision victory by the judges after the final bell had sounded.

