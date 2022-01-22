Listen Now:  
Sakaria Lukas Battles Tugstsogt Nyambayar To A Draw

Posted on 01/22/2022

By: Sean Crose

WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr was set to return to the ring for the first time in almost a year Saturday night. His opponent? The undefeated Mark Magsayo, who had fought his way to a shot at Russell Jr’s title. First, however, there were two undercard bouts broadcast live on Showtime.

The first fight was a scheduled 10 rounder at super featherweight. Sakaria Lukas, 25-1, faced off against the 12-2 Tugstsogt Nyambayar. Lukas got rocked hard in the first, but managed to stay on his feet. Lukas was certainly game in the second. It was clear the man didn’t show up to lose. The third showed that, although Nyambayar had considerable power, Lukas had a considerable chin. Still, the Mongolian was able to land clean and hard in the fourth.

Nyambayar opened the fifth with aggression, but then resumed the stalking technique he’s noted for. Lukas’ notable heart kept matters rather close in the sixth. He also may have won the round….and the seventh round, as well. Having taken the fight on ten days notice, the man deserved a considerable amount of credit. Lukas looked to have dropped his man in the eighth, though it was ruled a slip. Afterward, Nyambayar looked as if he might actually be getting gassed.

Things were close in the ninth, leading to a tenth round that might well decide the entire fight. Nyumbayar was able to land well in the final chapter. Strangely enough, Lukas didn’t go into overdrive. Still, it was an interesting match overall. The judges ended up ruling the fight a split decision draw

