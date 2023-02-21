Ryan Garcia On Gervonta Davis: “He’s Explosive And We’ll Make Fireworks”

By: Sean Crose

Although the expected April 15th superfight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia STILL hasn’t been signed, Garcia is acting as if the bout is genuinely going to go down – which is comforting to fans who are starving for a major matchup. Talking to FightHype, a relaxed looking Garcia spoke not only of Davis, but of his own plans for the future. “I’m trying to end it by 26,” he said of his boxing career. “Like I said, titles mean a little less to me now. There’s so many titles that are being given away I’ve kind of lost my fire to get one.”

What Garcia said he wanted, however, was fights with the biggest names of his peer group. “All right lets get the big names in there right now,” he said. “Lets fight Lomachenko, lets fight Gervonta Davis, lets fight Devin Haney, lets get those fights on right now.” It’s those fights, more than title belts, that Garcia wants to be defined by. “That’s my legacy,” he said, “(but) everybody has their own way.” The question now is whether or not Garcia will get to have those major fights. The Garcia-Davis bout still hasn’t been made official, after all.

Still, Garcia came across in the video as confident. “Can you name one fighter that fought everybody in their prime and beat them?” he asked. “There is going to be one. It’s going to be me.” One of the things that draws people to the fighter isn’t just his winning resume and online charm, it’s his open ambition. Unlike other top names in the contemporary boxing scene, Garcia isn’t content to rest upon his laurels. He’s a guy with something to prove.

The man will have quite the challenge in front of him if the fight with Davis goes down. Like Garcia, Davis is young, popular, undefeated, and possesses the power to take down a brick wall. Yet Garcia made it clear Davis isn’t quite as adored as the man may think he is. “He is a draw,” Garcia admitted before adding: “I’m saying you’re not a bigger star than me.” Yet Garcia wasn’t one to downplay Davis’ fighting skills. “He’s a talented fighter, though,” said Garcia of Davis. “He’s explosive. He’s going to make this fight huge, as well.” The simple fact is that Garcia-Davis is a match well worth anticipating. Let’s just hope it comes to fruition.